‘Go Trump’: Pete Evans’ latest bizarre video

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has not let the latest round of outrage stop him in his tracks after posting a new video to social media.

Just days after being widely condemned and accused of allowing the fat shaming of Aussie comedy icon Magda Szubanski on his page, Evans has donned the red Make America Great Again cap in his latest update to his more than 1.5 million followers.

Despite not being able to vote in November's US presidential poll, Evans left no doubt as to where his allegiances lie.

"Yeah I'm going to say it, go Trump," Evans spruiks in the video.

"Yes, make Australia, make America great again.

"Right now is the time we need to be educating ourselves, empowering ourselves and sharing this information far and wide … to end this bulls*it."

The Make America Great Again slogan was a cornerstone of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and has again been rolled out by the US President as he goes up against Democratic nominee Joe Biden to try to win a second term in office.

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has donned a Make America Great Again hat in his latest video update to his followers on social media. Picture: Facebook

Followers were left in no doubt as to who he would be supporting. Picture: Facebook

The latest update comes after Evans claimed the Victorian Government was "brainwashing" children and families in a new TV ad campaign featuring Szubanski as her iconic Kath & Kim character Sharon Strzelecki.

Evans has used his social media to peddle conspiracy theories during the coronavirus pandemic and even accused Facebook of limiting his reach.

"My reach is disappearing by the day as they shadow ban my page, even though I am gaining thousands of new followers here each week," he said in another post on Saturday.

He also promoted the widely discredited Plandemic: Indoctornation movie that claims coronavirus was created by American doctors and the rich and powerful.

Evans, however, has remained unfazed by the backlash and told the media and the public to "keep them coming" on his Facebook page.

Originally published as 'Go Trump': Pete Evans' bizarre video