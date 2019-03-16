Going extra mile for sport

HOCKEY: For Maryborough mum Jodie Sanders a weekend includes driving more than 700 kilometres around Southern Queensland for her hockey obsessed daughter.

Jodie a recently retired hockey player herself is helping her daughter Hannah realise her hockey potential.

Jodie understands that for her daughter to develop it includes creating different opportunities for her.

Hannah plays for three separate division one Hockey sides to assist her growth.

She plays for Redcliffe in the Brisbane Women's Hockey Association, Flinders in the Sunshine Coast league and Tinana in the Maryborough competition.

"Hannah has a passion for hockey and wants to keep growing and developing as a hockey player,” Jodie said.

Hannah has been selected in the Australian School Sports under-17 team to travel to Europe in May for the Four Nations Whitsun Cup.

It will be the first time Hannah represents her country and travels overseas.

"We are playing in the Four Nations Whitsun Cup against France, Netherlands and Germany. I am very excited,” Hannah said.

Hannah is also a member of the Queensland under-18 team that will compete in the National Titles in Tasmania later this month.

Hannah's goal is to represent Australia with the Hockeyroos at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"I know I have a lot of hard work in front of me to get there,” Hannah said.

Jodie is in awe of her daughter's determination to reach her goal.

"It is not purely hockey for Hannah. She also has a part-time job at the Johns Street Foodworks and works hard at her schooling,” Jodie said.

The largest obstacle for the family is raising the funds for Hannah to travel to representative carnivals.

"It is hard to say no to your kids when they are passionate to a sport they love,” Jodie said.

The family has already raised the funds for Hannah to travel to Europe and are struggling to cover the costs for the trip to Tasmania.

"We are doing all we can to get Hannah to these tournaments,” Jodie said.

To help raise the funds, the family has turned to an online platform.

If you want to contribute please go to mycause and the fund is called "Hannah's 2019 Hockey Journey”.