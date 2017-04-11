29°
News

Going fishing? What to expect when Water Police stop you

Annie Perets
| 11th Apr 2017 2:26 PM Updated: 2:32 PM
Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check.
Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check. Annie Prets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH the sun scheduled to be out on the Fraser Coast for the Easter weekend, plenty of boats are expected to be out on our waters.

And that means the Water Police will be out and about conducting patrols to ensure everyone's safety.

Hervey Bay Water Police Sergeant Paul Bacon said just like on land, breath tests and drug tests are conducted on the water too.

Hervey Bay Water Police Sergeant Paul Bacon.
Hervey Bay Water Police Sergeant Paul Bacon. Annie Perets

"If someone is well over the limit, they will be arrested and transported back on land for further breath testing," Sgt Bacon said.

"They could then be issued with a notice to appear before the court."

When the Water Police stop boats on the water for a check, Sgt Bacon said there was a procedural check people could expect.

Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check. Check blood alcohol level is part of it.
Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check. Check blood alcohol level is part of it. Annie Perets

"We ask people to see people's life jackets and make sure that they're the right jackets for the area," he said.

"Flares are checked and their expiration date, because they have a three year expiry date from when manufactured.

"V-sheets are checked, which is an emergency signalling device.

Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check and checks if this boat has a fire extinguisher.
Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check and checks if this boat has a fire extinguisher. Annie Perets

"And depending on the size of the boat, we check fore a fire extinguisher and that it's in a good condition."

Some of the other things that Water Police will be on the lookout for is speeding, making sure vessels are correctly secured, and ensuring that vessels are correctly using lights.

"We ask for common sense," Sgt Bacon said.

"Operating a vessel is no different than driving on land."

Hervey Bay Water Police will be out and about this Easter long weekend.
Hervey Bay Water Police will be out and about this Easter long weekend. Annie Perets
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcpolice fraser coast police water police

UPDATE: Navy ships confirmed in waters off Hervey Bay

UPDATE: Navy ships confirmed in waters off Hervey Bay

Two navy ships have been spotted doing exercises off the coast of Hervey Bay.

One-punch victim in a serious condition in ICU

Hervey Bay's Nick Rourke.

21-year-old Nick Rourke is described to be in a serious condition.

Organisational review to go to next council meeting

The CPEM report will likely be raised at the next council meeting.

The CPEM report might be discussed at the next meeting.

"Bull" shot after five hour chase in Bay actually a weaner

FILE IMAGE

The $1200 steer was just weeks away from entering its first show.

Local Partners

You can jump on unlimited rides for six hours at fundraiser

Marcus' Legacy Family Fun Day is on April 22 at Seafront Oval.

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is coming to Hervey Bay

Hoping for a Hervey Bay street party are Zeannen Mac and Dylan Fryer from Planet 72 Icecreamery.

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Breathtaking Waterfront Views

52 Francis Avenue, Booral 4655

House 3 3 1 Auction in...

A unique property with 180degree views of Fraser Island and the Sandy Straits, mud crabs and oysters on your doorstep. There is a natural boat ramp and two of the...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!