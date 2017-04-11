Going fishing? What to expect when Water Police stop you

WITH the sun scheduled to be out on the Fraser Coast for the Easter weekend, plenty of boats are expected to be out on our waters.

And that means the Water Police will be out and about conducting patrols to ensure everyone's safety.

Hervey Bay Water Police Sergeant Paul Bacon said just like on land, breath tests and drug tests are conducted on the water too.

Hervey Bay Water Police Sergeant Paul Bacon. Annie Perets

"If someone is well over the limit, they will be arrested and transported back on land for further breath testing," Sgt Bacon said.

"They could then be issued with a notice to appear before the court."

When the Water Police stop boats on the water for a check, Sgt Bacon said there was a procedural check people could expect.

Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check. Check blood alcohol level is part of it. Annie Perets

"We ask people to see people's life jackets and make sure that they're the right jackets for the area," he said.

"Flares are checked and their expiration date, because they have a three year expiry date from when manufactured.

"V-sheets are checked, which is an emergency signalling device.

Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings conducts a prodedural boat check and checks if this boat has a fire extinguisher. Annie Perets

"And depending on the size of the boat, we check fore a fire extinguisher and that it's in a good condition."

Some of the other things that Water Police will be on the lookout for is speeding, making sure vessels are correctly secured, and ensuring that vessels are correctly using lights.

"We ask for common sense," Sgt Bacon said.

"Operating a vessel is no different than driving on land."