GOING GREEN: Council votes to get rid of plastic straws

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has taken another step towards going green after banning single-use straws from its venues and events.

The motion was passed by the council at its meeting on Wednesday.

The council will also use advice and education programs to discourage single-use plastics at council-supported events and by food vendors at public events.

The ban follows a submission from local primary school student Iluka Clifton in November last year outlining the prevalence of single-use plastic rubbish on the Fraser Coast.

Ms Clifton asked the council to consider eliminating single-use plastics at its functions, events and venues as a step towards reducing pollution across the region, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"The council is well advanced with programs to remove single-use plastics from our venues," he said.

"The Brolga Theatre currently uses eco straws and we were phasing out the use of plastic straws at Gatakers Art Space and the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere.

"These new policies will help council further reduce plastic from our operations and use our grants and permit programs to educate and encourage external organisations and businesses to move towards eliminating single-use plastics.

"We have one of the most beautiful regions in the world and it is a shame to see single-use plastic products littering our environment.

"I encourage everyone to do what they can to reduce or eliminate single-use plastic products, or at least take the time to dispose of their rubbish responsibly."

Single-use plastic is one of the major sources of pollution across the world. Most end up in landfills, oceans and waterways.

They do not biodegrade and can take thousands of years to decompose.

"For many animals, plastic waste is devastating and cruel becoming a choking hazard or causing stomach blockages," Cr Seymour said.

"I am proud that council can do our part to curtail the use of single-use plastics and preserve our natural environment."