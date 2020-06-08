Going public pays off big for porn racer

Former V8 Supercars racer Renee Gracie has received a monumental pay increase since going public with her new career in pornography.

During an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Gracie revealed she walked away from the sport without earning a cent, and after working in a car-yard she decided to cash in on her good looks by joining adult subscription website onlyfans.com.

Now 25, Gracie is making bank as an adult entertainer, selling photographs and videos for $12.95 a month.

The Daily Telegraph reported over 5000 people have subscribed to Gracie's OnlyFans site since the story broke on Thursday, meaning she has made an extra $64,750 in three days.

In total, Gracie reportedly boasts 7000 subscribers, meaning the former racer now makes $90,650 every month, or $1,087,800 per year, assuming the subscribers all stick around.

"It has been the best thing I have done in my whole life," Gracie told News Corp Australia.

"It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it.

"I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at."

Supercars released a statement further distancing the sport from Gracie.

"Supercars is aware of the article regarding former Super2 driver Renee Gracie,'' a spokesman said.

"As Ms Gracie is no longer competing in Super2, Supercars will not be commenting further."

Gracie acknowledged she does not have a future in the sport after her new career move went public, but is adamant she was well aware of the consequences.

"I didn't go into this blind," Gracie told The Daily Telegraph.

"I mean I had no idea it would be where it is today, but I did a lot of research before I did it. I understood what was involved. I knew things would be leaked, I knew it would be controversial, I knew all of that. I did all the research and made the decision to do it.

"In my first six days I made 24,000 US and that is when I realised I could really do something with this."

Gracie started making waves on the karting circuit as a teenager, and had enough talent to be handed a start at Bathurst in 2015, where she partnered Simona de Silvestro in a historic moment for women's sport.

She became the first Aussie woman to compete full-time in the sport and was popular around the track.

But it didn't last, and after finishing 14th up Mt Panorama in 2016, she was replaced as de Silvestro's partner.

"I wasn't getting the results and couldn't get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished," Gracie said.

Originally published as Going public pays off big for porn racer