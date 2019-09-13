Palaszczuk tours Gold Coast as conditions intensify

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has visited the Gold Coast hinterland this morning to meet with residents affected by bushfires and to thank firefighters for their tireless efforts.

Ms Palaszczuk visited Canungra Sports and Recreation Grounds before heading off to the command centre at Canungra Fire Station.

The Premier also visited a recovery centre in the town, before returning to the showgrounds for an emergency management meeting.

The meeting involved Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen, Director-General of the Department of the Premier and Cabinet David Stuart and State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski.

It was also attended by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) Acting Commissioner Michael Wassing and Queensland Police Service Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

From the Incident Control Centre at Canungra to the frontline, we’ve had an incredible team both locally and from interstate battling these bushfires. Everyone working together to protect the community. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3touG0DkhU — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 13, 2019

Next, the Premier will head to Stanthorpe, which has also been badly impacted by bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also been touring the fire-ravaged hinterland today.

Emergency services have said 11 homes were lost in the hinterland, including eight in one street at Binna Burra, but assessments were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Rural Fire Service Incident Controller Kaye Healing said southerly wind gusts of more than 45kph could present a challenge today.

"It's going to push that fire in a northerly direction," she said.

Waterbombers have been working to contain the fires.

"We've got the fires still down at the east side of Lamington National Park Rd that we're monitoring in inaccessible gullies," Ms Healing said.

"We're aware the winds could be a problem.

"We've been rotating crews quite regularly and managing our fatigue very carefully."

Ms Healing said firefighters have a "good, solid plan in place" to prevent the bushfires spreading.

"We're trying to keep the fire intensity low so it doesn't build up and get a run up slope and cross Lamington National Park Rd, which is at the top of a ridge line," she said.

Ms Healing said about 6000 hectares of land has now been burnt out.

About 40 firefighters are on the ground today from South Australia, giving hinterland brigades and those from other states a chance to rest up and sort out their own affairs.