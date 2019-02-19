A Gold Coast couple have revealed their shock after being told this morning they had won a top lottery prize. But they’ve already got some plans for the money

A COOMERA couple who have always had to "work hard and save" are excitedly planning to live life to the fullest after winning the First Prize in Set for Life last night, pocketing $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

The couple admitted to being overwhelmed after a Golden Casket official broke the news of their win to them this morning.

"We're feeling very overwhelmed, dumbfounded," the woman said. "We need to let it sink it in.

"I'm going to go collapse on the bed now!"

The winning ticket was sold at News Extra Coomera.



The woman said the win would transform their lives.

"We've had to work hard and save all our life so this will completely change our life," she shared.

"We'll be able to do what we really want to do now. We won't have to worry about money,

"We are excited to be able to really live our lives."

The couple are already planning to buy a new car and go on an outback holiday as a result of their windfall.

"I always said if I had the money I'd buy a new car, so now I can," the man exclaimed.

"We want to do some more trips around Australia - we love the outback!

"Then we will celebrate by going out for a seafood feast. We might try out some different seafood restaurants throughout the Gold Coast."

The couple will receive $20,000 a month for 20 years after winning the Set For Life top prize.



The couple purchased their winning ticket at News Extra Coomera.

Employee Hollie Warde said they were thrilled to have delivered a Set for Life First Prize win to one of their customers.

"I am very excited," she said.

"We are extremely happy for the couple and wish them all the best with their prize.

"We have sold a few big prizes in the past. The last one was a few years ago so we have been patiently waiting for a big win.

"Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak and we continue to deliver more big wins to our customers!"