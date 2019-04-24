Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What police allegedly found.
What police allegedly found.
Crime

Accused bikie associate blows kisses in court

by LEA EMERY
24th Apr 2019 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN accused Hells Angels associate and gold miner who police allege had $1.4 million worth of ice in his car has been granted bail.

Wayne Thomas Holland, who is the father of alleged Hells Angels bikie Kane Holland, is accused of having 12kg of ice in his car when he drove it from Sydney to the Gold Coast.

Police seized the car on April 11 but it is alleged it was not until a couple of days later that officers managed to find the ice.

Image from Police Video relating an alleged associate of the Hells Angels OMCG.
Image from Police Video relating an alleged associate of the Hells Angels OMCG.

Magistrate Joan White said there was evidence that was "reasonably strong" and there was a "finger print" which tied Holland to the drugs.

Holland, who is a partner in a gold mining lease in Papua New Guinea, was placed on strict conditions including surrendering his passport, not being able to approach an international departure point and reporting to police daily.

After the car was seized Holland travelled to New Guinea where he has business interests.

Holland, who is greying, slim and slightly below average height, blew media a kiss and waved to media as he was led into the courtroom.

His son did not attend court.

Holland's solicitor Jason Jacobson, of Jacobson Mahony Lawyers, admitted police had a case against Holland.

"At least to the extent he was the person who transported this very large quantity of drugs from Sydney back to the Gold Coast," he said.

"It is a large amount, a very large amount."

Holland is set to return to court on May 2.

More Stories

Top Stories

    COUNCIL: RV strategy, admin building EOIs voted through

    premium_icon COUNCIL: RV strategy, admin building EOIs voted through

    Council News A new RV strategy and a decision on the future of the council's Maryborough administration building are up for discussion at today's meeting

    • 24th Apr 2019 10:36 AM
    DINGO ATTACK: Fraser Island rangers reveal fate of suspects

    premium_icon DINGO ATTACK: Fraser Island rangers reveal fate of suspects

    Breaking The attack happened on Eurong Rd on Good Friday.

    • 24th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
    BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews fighting house fire at Torbanlea

    Breaking Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Torbanlea.

    UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man airlifted after Oakhurst crash

    News The man was stabilised at Hervey Bay Hospital