Copper wire strung up across dirt bike tracks in Coomera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jack Roberts.
News

‘Be careful’: Dangerous mantrap found on bike track

by ANDREW POTTS
4th Mar 2019 6:37 AM
DANGEROUS copper wire at head height has been found strung across a popular northern Gold Coast bike track overnight, sparking fresh warnings to riders.

The wires were both placed between two trees in two different places along the Coomera track which is frequently used by dirt bike and 4x4 riders.

Copper wire strung up across dirt bike tracks in Coomera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jack Roberts.
Images of the wires were posted on social media late last night warning riders to be careful.

It is the second incident in the past month in which riders have photographed wire strung at head height.

A closer look at the wire. Picture: Jack Roberts.
Early last month a Gympie man was lucky to survive after coming off his bike in the Amamoor State Forrest.

Police said if he had been going any faster he would have been decapitated.

The location of one of the wires. Picture: Jack Roberts.
The location of the second. Picture: Jack Roberts.
