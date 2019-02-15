Menu
Crime

Alleged bashing victim grilled: ‘You’re putting it on’

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Feb 2019 8:38 AM
A SECURITY guard who suffered serious injuries in a brawl at the Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park Surf Life Saving Club was found on the ground covered in blood, a court has been told.

Blake James Edwards is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to security guard Ricky Wood in an alleged bashing in July 2017.

Edwards fronted the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday for a committal hearing in which his lawyers were granted leave to cross-examine the alleged victim.

Edwards' barrister Craig Eberhardt told the court police had not given any evidence about any brain injuries which may have occurred in the incident.

Mr Eberhardt said the teeth Mr Wood allegedly lost made up the basis for the charge.

During cross-examination, Mr Eberhardt asked Mr Wood if he knew what a "malingerer" was and asked him if he had a history of WorkCover claims.

Ricky Woods detailing his injuries. Facebook.
Mr Eberhardt also put it to Mr Wood that "you're putting it on" in reference to tics and difficulty walking he exhibited in the courtroom.

Mr Wood, who said he was anxious in the witness box, said he was not "putting on" his injuries and initially denied having a history of WorkCover claims. He later said his lawyers had lodged claims on his behalf.

The court was told Mr Wood was feeling unwell and needed to leave the court precinct during the lunch break to take medication.

Witness Luke Chessell said he saw Mr Wood covered in blood after a brawl had erupted.

Mr Chessell said the incident had escalated quickly and at one stage he saw two people hitting Mr Wood.

"I looked over and saw Ricky on the ground, blood everywhere, teeth out," Mr Chessell said.

The hearing is expected to continue for at least two more days.

Mr Wood is expected to face further cross-examination today.

