Suns turn pressure down on off-contract stars

Jack Martin has put off contract talks with Gold Coast until the end of the season. Picture: AAP

GOLD Coast is taking a different, more relaxed approach to off-contract stars such as Jack Martin, Callum Ah Chee, Peter Wright and Sam Day.

Last year new coach Stuart Dew and football manager Jon Haines had to sell their plans for the future to captain Tom Lynch, which included overhauls of the coaching, sports science and welfare departments that would not take place until the end of the season.

As Haines put it, they were effectively asking Lynch and Aaron Hall who was also out of contract to "take a leap of faith''.

Dew was on a hiding to nothing from his first day in the job with the Lynch situation and although he handled the almost year-long line of questions with good humour, he always looked about as comfortable as a guy in the dock.

Martin has put on hold any contract talks, but when Dew was quizzed on his future following an impressive start to the season which has already made him one of the biggest off-contract targets in the competition, he was far more at ease.

"First and foremost we are pleased for Jack to be playing the sort of footy we know he is capable of,'' Dew said.

"We'd love it (for him to stay), but we have all agreed that the best thing for Jack is to leave him be at the moment because I think that is important that he is able to focus on his footy and that will have the best result for all of us.''

Callum Ah Chee is another uncontracted Sun. Picture: Getty Images

It is partly because the Suns feel Lynch and fellow co-captain Steven May's form suffered under the constant scrutiny over their futures, and they want their best players playing their best footy while they are at the club.

But mostly it is because they believe with the new staff and programs introduced, a more professional environment has been created.

Haines said the Suns were confident as the season wore on, players would realise the club can now provide for their every need on and off the field.

Gold Coast last week named its first unchanged line-up under Dew when they took the same 22 that knocked over Fremantle into the clash with the Bulldogs.

However, that streak is already in jeopardy with emerging midfielder Ben Ainsworth making a quicker-than-expected return from injury.

Ben Ainsworth has made a rapid recovery from his injury and has pushed his name forward for selection. Picture: Getty Images

Ainsworth was expected to miss six weeks with the knee injury he suffered in round one but is back in training and has, according to Dew, pushed his name forward for selection.

"He's come to hand really quickly,'' he said.

"He'll train again Friday but he's a big chance to be available for selection.

"Moving today, he looks really good."

New recruit George Horlin-Smith is also in the frame after missing the past fortnight with a tight back.