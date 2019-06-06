Titans grant Ash Taylor personal leave

Ash Taylor has had a pretty hard time of it this season. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

THE Titans have announced young halfback Ash Taylor will take some time out from the game to deal with personal issues.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the Gold Coast said the 24-year-old had been granted indefinite leave from the game.

"In consultation with the club, Taylor, 24, has today been granted leave until further notice from his training and playing commitments," the club said.

"On behalf of Ashley and his family, we ask the media and the public to respect their privacy.

""No further comment will be made at this time by the Titans, Ashley, his management or his family."

Taylor has struggled with injuries so far this season, including a quadriceps injury during the preseason and a minor ACL strain in April.