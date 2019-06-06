Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Taylor has had a pretty hard time of it this season. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Ash Taylor has had a pretty hard time of it this season. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Rugby League

Titans grant Ash Taylor personal leave

by Chris Honnery
6th Jun 2019 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Titans have announced young halfback Ash Taylor will take some time out from the game to deal with personal issues.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the Gold Coast said the 24-year-old had been granted indefinite leave from the game.

"In consultation with the club, Taylor, 24, has today been granted leave until further notice from his training and playing commitments," the club said.

"On behalf of Ashley and his family, we ask the media and the public to respect their privacy.

It's not known how long Ash Taylor will be out of the game. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
It's not known how long Ash Taylor will be out of the game. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

""No further comment will be made at this time by the Titans, Ashley, his management or his family."

Taylor has struggled with injuries so far this season, including a quadriceps injury during the preseason and a minor ACL strain in April.

More Stories

Show More
ash taylor gold coast titans nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Man's leg crushed in Fraser Island accident

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man's leg crushed in Fraser Island accident

    News Paramedics initially treated the man for injuries to his leg.

    • 6th Jun 2019 4:40 PM
    GALLERY: 29 new Aussies on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon GALLERY: 29 new Aussies on the Fraser Coast

    News Dozens of new citizens were welcomed at the ceremony

    • 6th Jun 2019 3:48 PM
    Shocking number of speeding drivers caught on Coast roads

    premium_icon Shocking number of speeding drivers caught on Coast roads

    News 'We will continue to spread our messages about road safety'

    UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    News Police still searching for man north of Gympie.