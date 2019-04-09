‘Rusty’ Taylor ready to turn it around

Ash Taylor is wrapped up by the Warriors defence. Picture: David Rowland.

ASH Taylor admits his NRL return was "a bit rusty" but the Gold Coast halfback says he's ready to turn it around ahead of Friday's home clash with Penrith.

The Titans' million-dollar man played 80 minutes against the NZ Warriors after missing three weeks to a quad tear and was scathing of his own performance in the 26-12 loss.

"(I'm) not really impressed with my own game and I'm sure the rest of the team wouldn't be impressed either with the result," Taylor said on Monday.

"There was a play there where I cross-field kicked to Dale Copely and it wasn't on the mark and we could've scored off it (and) there was another fifth tackle option I took where it was supposed to be a long kick and I nearly missed the ball altogether."

The 24-year-old insists his injury return wasn't premature and backed the Titans' depth to shine with or without him - but that doesn't mean he's not raring to get out there and help turn their fortunes around.

"I was getting frustrated sitting on the sideline but it was really up to me when I felt comfortable getting back out there," he said.

"I could've taken another week if a wanted to but I was really itching to get out there a few weeks before that.

Taylor and Titans coach Garth Brennan know things must improve. Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"They could've got the job done without me, that's just the depth we have in our club.

"I didn't feel rushed at all, it was all on my own terms (and) I'm pretty confident with the medical staff (in) getting it back to 100 per cent."

Taylor's game-breaking skills must come to the fore against the Panthers and the playmaker knows how much responsibility rests on his shoulders - and those of his teammates.

Ash Taylor (left) looks as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrates a try during last week’s clash between Gold Coast Titans and NZ Warriors. Picture: David Rowland

While Titans coach Garth Brennan has previously admitted his job is on the line, Taylor was adamant the playing squad were the ones who must improve.

"I want to turn my game around for starters and hopefully the team off the back of that,'' he said.

"But we need to step up as a playing group, we need to be better."