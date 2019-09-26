Menu
NUMBER ONE: The Fraser Coast 2019 U15 Boys State Championships (Division 1) winners.
Gold medal effort to win State Championships Division One

Glen Porteous
by
26th Sep 2019 8:15 PM
HOCKEY: The Fraser Coast under-15 Boys hockey team put in a gold medal effort to win the State Championships - Division 1 over Brisbane 1, one - nil.

In a tight final with the team's southern rivals, it was a Max Goldman reverse-stick hit on a penalty corner just after half time that broke the deadlock and gave Fraser Coast the winning goal it needed.

Team coach Jye Weller said the success was a culmination of the squad's hard work and dedication to prepare for the state championship.

"It was pretty excellent to win and the 10 weeks of training leading up to the championship paid off,” Weller said.

"The games were tight and the competition hard work for the players but they did well to win the gold medal.”

The first game was a nil all draw against Mackay but the squad got into the winners circle with a 2- nil win against Sunshine Coast (Scorers: M. Goldman, J. Wright).

They then dominated the next against Townsville 5-1 (Scorers: T. Helmstedt, P. Mushan, T. Wright, D. Mooney, A. Baxter).

Drew with Rockhampton 1-all (Scorer: R. Wilcox) lost in a tight encounter against Toowoomba but bounced back to put Cairns away 3-nil in the semi-final (Scorers: D. Mooney -2, J. Wright).

Weller said the squad really shined well for the tournament and had some stand out players.

Ryan Wilcox won Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament.

Ben Redmond won Keeper of the Tournament.

