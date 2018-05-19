Gold medallist Matthew Hauser injured in cycling accident

Hauser and his training partner Kye Wylde were training on the Gold Coast on Thursday when the accident occurred.

GOLD medallist and renowned Fraser Coast triathlete Matthew Hauser will undergo surgery after a cycling accident earlier this week.

Hauser and his training partner Kye Wylde were training on the Gold Coast on Thursday when the accident occurred.

A spokesman from Triathlon Australia said the pair collided at speed with a car door that unexpectedly opened during a group training ride with other members of their Gold Coast Performance Squad.

Wylde suffered a cracked vertebra, but 20-year-old Hauser will undergo keyhole surgery on Tuesday for a dislocated shoulder, and additional surgery to fix a broken finger.

The junior world champion was set to head overseas next week fro his European campaign.

"On behalf of Triathlon Australia and the entire triathlon community we wish Matt and Kye a speedy recovery," the Triathlon Australia spokesman said.