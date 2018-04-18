Menu
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Matt Hauser visits Kawungan State School on the back of his win.
Education

Gold medallist Matthew Hauser visits his primary school

Annie Perets
by
18th Apr 2018 7:07 PM

COMMONWEALTH Games gold medallist Matthew Hauser had this message to share with young students at a Hervey Bay school: work hard, but enjoy every moment.

Not so long ago, the 20-year champion was himself a student at Kawungan State School. His mum Vicki Hauser is currently a teacher there.

On Wednesday, he paid a special visit to the school, bringing along his bike and gold medal.

He talked to the students about what it took to become an elite athlete, including his journey to the Commonwealth Games and his weekly routine which included about 30-hours of training.

"It's surreal seeing those kids, and knowing I was there only a mere 10 years ago," Hauser told the Chronicle after his appearance.

"I had a lot of inspirations growing up, and it's an honour to be the kids' inspiration today."

Hundreds of young eyes gazed at him, with plenty waiting to grab an autograph

Madison Ashcroft, 11, was among the many fans posing next to the adored athlete.

She said Hauser had inspired her to make the most of all her activities, which included sports.
 

commonwealth games fcsport fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

