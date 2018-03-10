Golden Oldies set to star in return to the field

THEY might need a bit more strapping tape than their younger counterparts but Hervey Bay's Golden Oldies are set to show they've still got it when they host a Wide Bay carnival today.

Golden Oldies rugby is open to anyone over the age of 35, with rule adjustments based on age and health.

Urangan's rugby fields will welcome veterans from across Central Queensland for hours of social rugby.

No score is kept and the tries don't matter in the long run, but the sport is growing in popularity as a format in which former players can still participate in the game they love.

The carnival starts at 3pm.