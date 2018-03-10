Menu
Golden oldies rugby union - Hervey Bay Bats V. Pine Rivers Pensioners. Mark Demilio (Hervey Bay) takes on the defence. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Rugby Union

Golden Oldies set to star in return to the field

Matthew McInerney
by
10th Mar 2018 8:00 AM

THEY might need a bit more strapping tape than their younger counterparts but Hervey Bay's Golden Oldies are set to show they've still got it when they host a Wide Bay carnival today.

Golden Oldies rugby is open to anyone over the age of 35, with rule adjustments based on age and health.

Urangan's rugby fields will welcome veterans from across Central Queensland for hours of social rugby.

No score is kept and the tries don't matter in the long run, but the sport is growing in popularity as a format in which former players can still participate in the game they love.

The carnival starts at 3pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
