Golden times as East St kindy celebrates 50 years

COLOUR US HAPPY: Lukas Weger and Abby Ashe use their painting skills to prepare banners for this Saturday’s 50-year celebrations at C & K East Street Kindergarten. Valerie Horton

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

IT has been 50 years since the first pair of little feet walked through the doors of C & K East Street Kindergarten.

Since then, thousands of children have painted, played and have been groomed for their early primary school years by the Scarness centre's dedicated teachers.

Many past students and teachers are expected to return for the 50-year celebrations this Saturday, with many fond memories to share.

Centre director Diane Funke said the not-for-profit centre has been a valued part of the Fraser Coast community since opening in 1967, by providing a friendly, secure atmosphere where children are valued and encouraged to develop independence, self discipline and self esteem.

"This is a milestone birthday for us," Ms Funke said.

"Some of the children that were taught here over the last 50 years now have children and grandchildren enrolling at our kindy.

"We are looking forward to seeing old and new faces for a fun-filled day at our beautiful kindy."

Ms Funke said the kindy would celebrate the achievement with an official tree planting, lead by Fraser Coast MP Ted Sorensen, and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

She said the tree planting was quite significant as connecting and learning about nature has always been an important part of the students curriculum.

"We have always recognised the environment's potential to inspire children," she said.

"So it seemed fitting we would celebrate this milestone by including adding to nature."

There will also be plenty of outdoor activities with face painting, a merry-go-round, cake cutting and more.

The public is invited to attend from 9am to 1pm.

The tree planting will take place at 11am.

The centre is located at 71 East St, Scarness.