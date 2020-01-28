Golden Victory M’boro girls shine under pressure

TRIUMPHANT RETURN: The Queensland Maroon U15 girls Annelyse Tevant, Maddy Kenny, Andie Staples, Caitlin McKay, Andie Griffin gold medal winners with Queensland Maroon U15 Boys Ben Redmond bronze medal winner and Queensland Gold U15 Boys Taj Wright, Preston Mushan and Daniel Mooney.

INDOOR HOCKEY: Maryborough player and state captain Maddy Kenny showed grace under pressure when she slotted the first goal in a sudden death shootout to help seal victory for Queensland Maroon at the under-15 Girls Indoor Championships.

In a tight final against Victoria, both Heritage City players Annelyse Tevant and Kenny scored a goal each in general play with the final score 2-all (3-2).

The final went to best of three with neither side able to break the deadlock and it was 1-all when Kenny missed her first attempt to score.

However, she kept her composure and scored first in sudden death to set up a gold medal win for the Queenslanders.

“I was very relieved and there was a lot of pressure as it was sudden death and Victoria had already scored. If I missed, it was game over,” Maddy said.

“It’s an honour to be named as captain but it didn’t change my role of how I played. The main challenge was it was a very competitive competition.”

Kenny spoke about the depth of the Maroon girls squad with five of the 12 players coming from Maryborough. The others are Andie Staples, Caitlin McKay and Andie Griffin.

“Having that many Maryborough players in the gold medal team is a great achievement considering how small we are,” she said.

Kenny had high praise for the team’s work effort to go through the championship undefeated despite the scare in the final.

“It really doesn’t matter who scores the goals, it’s the benefit of playing in a strong team.”

Ben Redmond tasted bronze medal success and starred as goalkeeper by not conceding a goal in the third and fourth playoff when the Maroon U15 Boys defeated New South Wales Blue 4-0.

Taj Wright, Preston Mushan and Daniel Mooney played for the Queensland Gold U15 Boys. They saved their best to last to defeat Western Australia 4-0 and finish seventh overall.