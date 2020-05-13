Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Golf Club – (L) Chris Way and Chris Read on the 1st.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Hervey Bay Golf Club – (L) Chris Way and Chris Read on the 1st.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Golf

Golf almost back on par: Restrictions easing on groups

BRENDAN BOWERS
13th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: For Chris Way, playing golf in pairs has kept things moving but he misses the competition a group can bring.

The keen Hervey Bay golfer has stayed in the swing of things throughout the coronavirus crisis, playing as much golf on his local course as restrictions would allow.

Along with other Coast golfers, however, he looks forward to the rules easing, allowing more people on the course at a time.

Fellow golfer Chris Reid believes the looser restrictions will be a boost for all golfers.

"Playing in a group of four creates more competitive golf," Reid said.

Hervey Bay golf professional Chris Taylor is already taking calls from players booking in timeslots for Saturday competitions.

"I am glad we are getting back to groups of four as it allows more players to get out onto the course," he said.

The sport has continued during the shutdown with restrictions placed on the golfers.

Maryborough Golf Club unlocked its online time sheet for Saturday bookings yesterday to ensure players could book in.

A club spokesman said they had good numbers during the restrictions and the relaxation on group numbers allowed more players the chance to have a game.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families to be beamed into prisons for virtual visits

        premium_icon Families to be beamed into prisons for virtual visits

        News Face-to-face visits have been suspended to prevent COVID-19 entering correctional centres

        Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        premium_icon Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        Education Hundreds of students across the region returned to school yesterday

        Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        premium_icon Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        News A Fraser Coast man is accused of being part of a child abuse ring

        While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        premium_icon While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        News He has made the call in the wake of Jackie Trad’s resignation