Golf almost back on par: Restrictions easing on groups

Hervey Bay Golf Club – (L) Chris Way and Chris Read on the 1st.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay Golf Club – (L) Chris Way and Chris Read on the 1st.Photo: Alistair Brightman

GOLF: For Chris Way, playing golf in pairs has kept things moving but he misses the competition a group can bring.

The keen Hervey Bay golfer has stayed in the swing of things throughout the coronavirus crisis, playing as much golf on his local course as restrictions would allow.

Along with other Coast golfers, however, he looks forward to the rules easing, allowing more people on the course at a time.

Fellow golfer Chris Reid believes the looser restrictions will be a boost for all golfers.

"Playing in a group of four creates more competitive golf," Reid said.

Hervey Bay golf professional Chris Taylor is already taking calls from players booking in timeslots for Saturday competitions.

"I am glad we are getting back to groups of four as it allows more players to get out onto the course," he said.

The sport has continued during the shutdown with restrictions placed on the golfers.

Maryborough Golf Club unlocked its online time sheet for Saturday bookings yesterday to ensure players could book in.

A club spokesman said they had good numbers during the restrictions and the relaxation on group numbers allowed more players the chance to have a game.