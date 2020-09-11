Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Crime

Golf clubs and metal bars used in wild public assault

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Sep 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars outside a Fortitude Valley pet store.

Police were called to Doggett St in the Valley at 10.45am yesterday after two men allegedly ran across the road and smashed up a ute and assaulted its occupant.

Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick

A police spokesman said one of the men hit another man in the head with a metal pole, causing "contusions and lacerations to his forehead".

The investigation is ongoing but the attack is not believed to be random.

Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick

Two men were taken into custody but are yet to be charged.

"Two men are assisting police with their investigation," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Golf clubs, metal bars used in wild public assault

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Premium Content Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Business Suncorp Group is about to swing the axe on up to 550 jobs as part of a major restructuring, according to The Finance Sector Union of Australia.

        • 11th Sep 2020 2:43 PM
        ‘Commercial decision’: MP weighs in after flights axed

        Premium Content ‘Commercial decision’: MP weighs in after flights axed

        News Flights between Hervey Bay and Sydney have been axed

        • 11th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        EDITORIAL: Time to start saying what’s not OK, more often

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Time to start saying what’s not OK, more often

        News The CEO has long been the target of grown people who should know better

        Pauline's return to party’s popular stomping ground

        Premium Content Pauline's return to party’s popular stomping ground

        Politics Outspoken senator will be on Fraser Coast today