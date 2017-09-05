Golf day planned in fight against cancer

PURPLE GOLF DAY: Jayden, Brandon and Tammy Stevens and Russell Booth from Tea and Toasters practise their golfing technique at Fraser Lakes Golf Club.

EVERYBODY knows someone affected by cancer.

A family member, a friend, a colleague - it is, sadly, one of the inescapable ailments that affects the community.

Seeing family members fight cancer was all Russell Booth needed to take action.

Booth, and what hopes will be a full field of 72 golfers, will take to Fraser Lakes Golf Club on Saturday, September 16, to raise money for Relay for Life.

"The mission is to raise as much money as we can to beat it,” Booth said.

"My father had cancer, my partner is 10 years clean of it but I've lose uncles to cancer over the years as well.”

The Purple Golf Day will be played as a four-person Ambrose, and is scheduled to tee off at 10am.

It will only go ahead if enough people have registered by Friday.

The cost is $25 per person.

"We wanted a golf day so we could do something different,” Booth said.

"There's no age limits, there's no limits on ability or anything like that.

"We just want to get as many people out there as we can for a good cause.”

Phone Mr Booth on 0413 890 529 or visit Fraser Lakes Golf Club to register.