Golfers in pink take cancer fight to the green

GOLFERS UNITE: Merle Groves, Jenny Rowlands, Tracey Noble, Kathleen Griffith, Masifili Lyons and Gayle Searle with wigs from the Fraser Coast Wig Library.

GOLFERS UNITE: Merle Groves, Jenny Rowlands, Tracey Noble, Kathleen Griffith, Masifili Lyons and Gayle Searle with wigs from the Fraser Coast Wig Library. Alistair Brightman

GOLF: The power of sport was on full display as a parade of pink took over Hervey Bay Golf Club's greens.

Proving golf can be about more than a social hit-out or competition, the club's ladies flocked to the fairway in aid of raising money for cancer support.

Speaking to the Chronicle after play finished at the golf club's annual Pink Day yesterday, ladies captain Kathleen Griffith said the chosen charity partner this year was the Fraser Coast Wig Library.

The wig library provides free wigs for women experiencing hair loss from cancer or medical-related treatment.

While charitable powerhouses like the McGrath Foundation and Cancer Council were popular choices for fundraisers, Griffith said the club wanted to keep things closer to home.

"We chose the wig library because it is a local charity supporting local women,” she said.

She said a donation like the $2500 raised on the day would be like a "drop in the ocean” for larger charities but would make "a real, tangible difference” for the wig library.

Griffith said the 50 or so women who attended and played demonstrated the community-minded nature of the club.

After a 9am shot-gun start, players spent about four hours on the course before retiring to the clubhouse for a well-earned meal and drink.

The Pink Day is held each year and the Fraser Coast Wig Library was also the charity partner last year.

ABOUT THE WIG LIBRARY

Where: Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens

Corner of Denmans Camp Rd and Totness St, Torquay

When: First, second and third Friday of each month

What: Free wig-borrowing service for women affected by hair loss caused by cancer or medical treatment