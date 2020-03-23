Golfers play through pandemic

Golf drives on through the COVID-19 pandemic

Golf drives on through the COVID-19 pandemic

GOLF : Local golfers continue to play through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday fixtures went ahead at Fraser Coast golf clubs as the majority of local sport is cancelled.

All clubs are enforcing the government health guidelines and keeping the required distances apart.

Maryborough Golf Club professional Kurt Watts believes golf is a sport that may assist the community with exercise opportunities.

“We are a sport that promotes social distancing naturally,” he said. The golfing community are being urged to use common sense and follow the guidelines.

“In golf the only time players really come together is in carts or at presentations,” he said.

The club has taken the steps of limiting one person per cart and placing tape around the pro shop to ensure people stay the required distance apart.

Maryborough Golf Club captain Paul Mathiesen believes golf is needed for the wellbeing of the community.

“We are concerned because we have an ageing demographic that play.

It is a sport that gets people outside into the sun and the fresh air and we need to use common sense,” Mathiesen said.

Golf Club general manager Amanda McCracken has noticed a slight decline in numbers in the club but believes the club can still play an important role.

“We have separated table and cancelled golf presentations to ensure we look after the safety of our members,” McCracken said.

The golfing community will continue to monitor the ever changing world and follow all directions issued.