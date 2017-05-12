25°
Gonski funds should go to better computers: school mum

Blake Antrobus
| 12th May 2017 5:00 AM
Kyria Sterland, pictured with her children (L) Gibb,13, Djana,17, and Corindi,12, wants to see more funding go to computer training programs.
Kyria Sterland, pictured with her children (L) Gibb,13, Djana,17, and Corindi,12, wants to see more funding go to computer training programs. Alistair Brightman

IF THERE is one thing Kyria Strickland wants to see from this week's Federal Budget spend, it's more computers for Urangan State High School.

The Scarness mum's three children all attend the school which is expected to receive almost $5million in Gonski funding this year.

Ms Strickland said a lack of resources in that space meant many students were not able to participate in computer classes or do their work from home where needed.

She said teaching students to be computer literate was an "essential skill.”

"The school is very far behind in terms of computers for students... my son broke his leg and was home for 12 days; to organise work to be sent home when it could have been emailed was too difficult,” Ms Strickland said.

"The school is still trying to get parents to buy $150 computers as part of their program, but in the economic climate we live in there are some who can't do that.

"The school could allocate them to students, maybe from year 10 onwards, then work from there.”

Ms Strickland said the installation of air- conditioners should also be considered, believing they were "crucial” for hot days.

"I've heard a lot of kids complain bitterly about classrooms being too hot - they can't focus in that sort of environment.”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!