‘Good character’ law change flagged by government

NEW legislation being put forward by the State Government will stop sex offenders from being able to claim “good character” when that character helped facilitate their crimes.

It would impact cases similar to that of John Vincent Lewis, heard in Hervey Bay District Court earlier this year.

When Lewis fronted court, Judge Jennifer Rosengren shut down claims the former paedophile teacher was of “good character” after he was sentenced for inappropriately touching eight girls who had been students in his class.

Urraween’s Lewis, 77, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

It was the third time he had been sentenced in relation to molesting young girls while he was a teacher at a Maryborough school.

Lewis spent three months in custody for sexually assaulting four girls in 1986.

The convictions ended his career and in the years since, 13 more students have come forward telling of the abuse they suffered at his hands.

Lewis was convicted in 2017 of abusing five girls, with the charges dating back to the 1970s.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Then eight more former students came forward with assault allegations.

The court heard Lewis abused his position of trust at the school.

Barrister John Milburn aid Lewis had not reoffended against children since that time, with the other charges predating that initial court case.

He argued his client had rehabilitated and was now of “good character”.

But Judge Rosengren said Lewis was a “recidivist paedophile”.

“I would struggle to attach much significance to any good character,” she said.

Under the reforms, claiming good character would be excluded as a mitigating factor in sentencing an offender where that good character facilitated the child sex offending.