Sailing club saved from the bog by local firms

The Hervey Bay Sailing Club's beach tractor and reputation were saved by the quick response of three local businesses on Good Friday.



Whilst launching safety boats at low tide for the start of the A Class State Titles on Good Friday afternoon, the Club's tractor sunk in the soft mud and became bogged.

Nearby Aquavue Watersports tractor operator responded quickly, helping to launch the remaining safety boats so the State Title sailing regatta could commence.

The best efforts of the volunteers to manually retrieve the tractor were unsuccessful.

Additional attempts by Aquavue and Hervey Bay Tilt Tray Hire tractors and operators where no match for the hold the mud bog and incoming tide had on the HBSC tractor.

A curious crowd gathered on the Torquay foreshore to watch. A final attempt by Cracker Communications' excavator slowly pulled the HBSC tractor, now over 80% submerged, from the Bay and returned it to the beach with a cheer from the crowd.



The exceptional skill and effort by HBSC Shed Captain, Daryl Peterson, had the tractor running again the following morning for the second day of the regatta.



The Hervey Bay Sailing Club expresses our sincere thanks to

Aquavue Cafe and Watersports, Hervey Bay Tilt Tray Hire and Cracker Communications for responding to our SOS for help.

Their attempts to help a local sporting club, at a time of great need on Good Friday, showed our great Community spirit in action.

Their help enabled the HBSC to host another successful State sailing regatta for local, regional and interstate sailors and visitors.

This event has highlighted the excellent Hervey Bay Community spirit that has contributed to the HBSC hosting the A Class World Championships in November 2018.