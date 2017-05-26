25°
Good fishing in wide grounds and over Breaksea Spit

Andrew Chorley | 26th May 2017 3:00 PM
Scott with a golden trevally caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.
Scott with a golden trevally caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

AFTER some fantastic weather in the past week, some great reports have been coming in.

Wide grounds such as the gutters have produced some great fishing, along with the offshore waters over Breaksea Spit.

Burrum

Out at Burrum, anglers headed out the front chasing diver whiting, squire, blackall, school mackerel and sweetlip.

In the river, whiting, trevally, flathead and bream were taken in the mid reaches.

Wide Grounds

The Wide Grounds proved fruitful.

Coral trout, sweetlip, hussar, moses perch and scarlets were reported on live baits and fresh cut baits.

For those using soft plastics, trout responded well to them, particularly on the tide change.

Offshore over Breaksea Spit the conditions were fantastic, with plenty of parrot, hussar, coronation trout, red throats and spanish mackerel on offer.

Platypus Bay

Around Platypus Bay things have been a little slow, with not as much surface activity about.

Snapper have been reported but not in consistent numbers yet.

Sweetlip, parrot, trevally and school mackerel can be found deep, with fresh baits and soft plastics working well.

Local Reefs

Snapper to 60cm have been smashing lures and baits on the artificial reef this week as the tides were building.

Giant trevally can still be found on the arty, along with cod, blackall and sweetlip.

If you are after a feed of squid, the rocky outcrops on the islands in the top of the strait have been fishing well, with some good catches of squid.

Working the eddies around the islands has also turned up nice trevally and queenfish.

Sandy Strait

With winter now upon us, anglers will start to think about targeting jew down the strait. A few have already been taken, with some good fish coming from the mouth of the Mary River.

Targeting jew can also turn up some barra as bycatch, which is always rewarding.

The ledges off Kingfisher and Ungowa are areas to concentrate on.

Other catches in the strait have been bream, whiting, flathead and grunter.

Urangan Pier

Off the pier, squid, longtail tuna, queenfish, school mackerel and spanish mackerel have been reported, with bream and whiting taken in the first channel.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  andrew chorley fcfishing outdoorliving outdoor-living

