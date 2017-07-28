26°
Good fishing in wide grounds, creeks and Great Sandy Strait

Andrew Chorley | 28th Jul 2017 3:32 PM

FANTASTIC weather greeted anglers this week and there was some great fishing to be had.

The fishing has been fairly good over most parts of the Fraser Coast with the creeks, Sandy Strait and the wide grounds producing some solid catches.

Burrum

The usual bread and butter species have been on offer on the Burrum.

Whiting, bream and flathead can be found throughout the system.

Out the front, school mackerel can be found on the 8-Mile and isolated rubble patches.

Tailor can also be found around the river mouth taking trolled shallow- trolled lures.

Local Reefs

Diver whiting can be found off Dundowran, Point Vernon, Big Woody Island and down the Sandy Strait.

Coral trout, blackall, cod, snapper and sweetlip can be found on the local reefs.

With water temps a little warmer than usual it has been good fishing at times particularly for the bait fisherman.

Local squid can be found down the strait, with the clean water bringing on ideal conditions.

Platypus Bay

There has been a lack of snapper this season with some of the best fishing looking like it is behind us.

Hopefully there is a late run of fish this year.

Golden trevally, grunter, blackall, longtail tuna, cod and mackerel have been coming in from Platypus Bay.

Working soft plastics and vibes over the reefs has been producing the goods.

A few mac tuna have started to show up for the sport fisherman and small schools have been scattered throughout the Bay.

Sandy Strait

The Sandy Strait can be great this time of year for species such as bream, whiting, flathead, tailor, jew and grunter.

Working small plastics around the creeks and flats has produced some good fishing.

For the bait fisherman walking the flats with yabbies is a great way to find a feed of whiting.

Don't be scared to fish ultra-shallow with some of the best whiting found in less than shin-deep water.

Mud crabs have also been about in the creeks over the bigger tides so taking the pots when the tides begin to build again will be worth a go.

Urangan Pier

The crew at Anglers Den have reported squid, longtail tuna, mackerel, tailor, bream, flathead and whiting coming in off the Pier.

Targeting bream at night has been very effective, with mullet strip and half pilchards getting some good fish.

The Urangan Rock wall will be worth a go if you are into targeting jew.

Big soft plastics worked slow have been producing a few jew, along with live baits.

Wide Grounds

On the wide grounds, coral trout, sweetlip, hussar, cod, scarlets and parrot have been reported.

Good conditions have had crews head to the 25-fathom hole, the southern gutters and beyond chasing a feed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fishing fraser coast outdoor-living

