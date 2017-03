An artwork project at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

LEARN the story of the stars with Tommy Pau's Ad Wer: Story Of The Stars From Eastern Torres Strait, which is still running at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

The linocut prints are based on the constellations and science used by eastern Torres Strait Islanders.

This exhibition aims to preserve, educate and provoke future studies on the science of the stars. The display closes on March 12.

Contact the gallery on 4197 4206 for more information.