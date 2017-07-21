Teen paddlers to represent club at opening OC series round

TWO young Hervey Bay paddlers will compete against some of the state's best at the opening round of the Southern Queensland zone OC series.

Crystal Kosmidis, 13, will compete in the OC1, while 12-year-old Hayley Quinlan will feature in the V1, at the Noosa Outrigger Canoe Club regatta.

Despite their young age, some could consider the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club pair as veterans in the sport with seven years of experience between them.

The two juniors train about four times a week, fitting in sessions with the club's senior members.

"It's fun to compete with them and you really push yourself," Hayley said.

"To practice for the race, I've been doing a lot of laps that equal to the 4km."

They both hope to make it to the Australian outrigging team in the coming years.

"Outrigging really helps to build confidence, as you have to swim if you tip over, and helps in your endurance," Crystal said.

"It's part of who I am."

Crystal, who has competed at regattas across Queensland, said she looked forward to the social aspect of the sport as much as the competition.

"I'm looking forward to catching up with friends from other clubs," Crystal said.

The difference between the classes is that in the V1, paddlers steer with a blade, while steering is done with feet in the OC1.

Both juniors will race for a distance of 4km.

Fraser Coast Outrigger Canoe Club will host its round of the series on August 12.