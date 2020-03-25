Menu
A St Mary's student's coronavirus test has come back negative.
GOOD NEWS: Coast student's virus test negative

Christian Berechree
25th Mar 2020 1:12 PM
A MARYBOROUGH student and their family have been cleared of the coronavirus.

St Mary’s College principal, Stephan le Roux, said the student’s test for the potentially deadly virus had come back negative.

Mr le Roux said the school would continued to be guided by the advice of public health authorities.

“As per that guidance, our school remains open which has been appreciated by many members of our community,” he said.

“Some families have chosen to keep students at home in recent days. We understand and respect this decision.”

He said the school was prepared the situation regarding school closures to change.

“Our teachers’ focus remains on learning in the classroom however St Mary’s College has planned extensively for alternative learning arrangements,” Mr le Roux said.

“St Mary’s has proudly delivered a dynamic and progressive integrated technology program for more than three years.

“Our teachers are planning for all contingencies and are well supported by Brisbane Catholic Education.”

