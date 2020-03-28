Good news on coronavirus front for Fraser Coast

NO NEW coronasvirus cases have been reported in the Wide Bay today.

That is despite 70 new cases being confirmed across the state.

There are now 625 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Queensland.

"Contact tracing is underway for the 70 new cases." a spokesman from Queensland Health said.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.



"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.



"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state."

