The Easter Bunny is headed to the Fraser Coast.
News

GOOD NEWS: Easter Bunny still coming to the Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
5th Apr 2020 6:30 PM

SPECIAL eggs-emotion has been given to the Easter Bunny to come into Queensland to deliver eggs across the state, including the Fraser Coast.

Travel has been in lockdown because of the coronavirus, but the Easter Bunny agreed to take extra care with social distancing and washing his hands after every delivery.

“I have a very special message to the children of Queensland,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“I’ve spoken with the Chief Health Officer and the Police Commissioner – the Easter Bunny has been granted special permission to come to Queensland this year.”

Speaking exclusively with the Chronicle, the Easter Bunny said he couldn’t wait to make his journey across the world to deliver eggs for Easter Sunday.

“It’s been a really tough time for children and I hope knowing that this weekend will be special will give everyone something to look forward to,” he said.

