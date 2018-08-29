Good news for Gympie's unemployment

The Wide Bay unemployment rate has dropped by 1.5 per cent in the past month.

WIDE Bay's unemployment rates have dropped 1.5 per cent in the past month, a change which has been met with cautious optimism.

A spokesman for the Australian Bureau of Statistics said new statistics revealed the region's jobless level dropped to 11.4 per cent in July, a slight improvement on June's 12.9 per cent.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the shift was good, but only the tip of what was needed.

"While the drop in the unemployment rate is a welcome step in the right direction there is more work to be done to ensure that everyone who wants work can find a job," he said.

Mr O'Brien said he remained focussed on identifying projects that will generate employment in the region, and highlighted some of Gympie's recent projects as wins for job hunters.

"New Coalition Government investments including $800 million for the Section D realignment of the Bruce Highway around Gympie will help to unlock the economic potential of our region, and our $5 million contribution to Nolan's will create around 200 jobs," he said.

Job creation was not the only area he believed deeper discussion was needed, though.

"Nationally, we also need to look at our immigration levels.

"While I am sympathetic to the plight of people in need, we also need to look after Australians first and make sure that we have the infrastructure to accommodate our population and an economy to support jobs."