Good news for rehab as land lease extended

THE future of Hervey Bay's critical rehabilitation centre has been secured after the Baptist Church allowed Bayside Transformations to extend its lease.

There were fears the Nikenbah church, which owns the idyllic Torquay Terrace block where the Transformations main centre is located, would look to sell or re-purpose the land when the lease expired this month.

Things were made more desperate when the organisation was unable to raise a required $400,000 for a deposit to purchase the land themselves.

However, in a show of good faith, the Hervey Bay Baptist Church has extended the leasing agreement for another six to 12 months in the hope the life-changing organisation can come up with the money.

Bayside Transformations Chief Executive Officer Tina Davie, pictured, said the church also advised that if Transformations could not find the cash, they could sign a 10-year lease.

"The Baptist Church has been really good to us,” Ms Davie said.

"We are here to stay... in either scenario we will still be here.

"This will certainly help us because if we buy or have a long lease we can install solar panels.”

Ms Davie explained solar power would save the rehab $28 000 plus a year on electricity bills.

"Each year we keep increasing the number of graduates from our program,” she said.

"We have had eight this year, seven last year and six the year before.

"Even though we might have a lot more people in the program, that number of graduates is still great because it is still a long and difficult program.

"Sometimes people just can't make it all the way through, but even in those guys who do leave there are good success rates in those people too.”

On October 21 Bayside Transformations will celebrate its ninth birthday as well as five recent graduates.