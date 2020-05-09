Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

Christian Berechree
by
9th May 2020 3:14 PM
THERE are officially no active coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay health region. The welcome news was announced on the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Facebook page. "This is a combination of the hard work of our Public Health and hospital teams, as well as all of you in the community playing your part through good hygiene and physical distancing," the post read. The post went on to warn against complacency. "Please continue to follow the advice from our state and federal authorities with regard to physical distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing," it read. "Critically, make sure you continue to practice good hygiene and stay home if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body. "Queensland’s testing criteria has been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested."

More Stories

coronavirus fchealth
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News Our special offer allowing you full digital access to the best local news for just $1 for the first 28 days only has a few more days left to run.

        Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        premium_icon Riding without helmet results in drugs charge

        News The men was stopped by police in Maryborough

        TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        premium_icon TAKE IT AWAY, MUMS: Special day still on table

        News There’s plenty of chances to spoil your mum tomorrow

        WEATHER: What's on radar for Mother's Day

        premium_icon WEATHER: What's on radar for Mother's Day

        News Winter slippers will be a good present with a drop in temperatures.