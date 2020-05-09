GOOD NEWS: No COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

THERE are officially no active coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay health region. The welcome news was announced on the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Facebook page. "This is a combination of the hard work of our Public Health and hospital teams, as well as all of you in the community playing your part through good hygiene and physical distancing," the post read. The post went on to warn against complacency. "Please continue to follow the advice from our state and federal authorities with regard to physical distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing," it read. "Critically, make sure you continue to practice good hygiene and stay home if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body. "Queensland’s testing criteria has been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested."