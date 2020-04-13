GOOD NEWS: Spike in Wide Bay virus recoveries

THE Wide Bay has experienced a spike in coronavirus recoveries since the weekend.

Queensland Health released its latest figures related to COVID-19 this afternoon.

A spokesperson said the number of recoveries in the Wide Bay had increased from four to nine since Sunday.

This means of the 23 recorded cases in the region, 14 remain active.

There are now 987 confirmed cases across Queensland.

Contact tracing is under way for all new cases and the spokesperson said officials would notify communities should public health alerts be deemed necessary.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas” the spokesperson said.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman did not specifically respond to questions about whether all local cases had been in contact with overseas travellers.

“Contact tracing is ongoing for the latest confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” she said.

“Should there be evidence of local community clusters or sustained community transmission, we will let the community know.”

The spokeswoman told the Chronicle everyone had a part to play in reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

“This includes washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and following social distancing guidelines,” she said.

The decision to relocate the Hervey Bay fever clinic was based on the desire to provide a more spacious and easily accessible place for testing that includes a drive-through testing option.

“This is considered best practice,” the Wide Bay spokeswoman said.

Fever clinic arrangements at Maryborough Hospital were not changed because drive-through testing was already available there.