OPINION: Why can't we trust our neighbours?

GONE are the 'good old days' when you could leave the car unlocked for a second and trust it will all be okay.

A mum on the Fraser Coast learnt the hard way when she raced into her house to put groceries away in a Maryborough street she thought was safe.

Moments later, she stood from her lounge room in disbelief as she watched her car disappear into the distance.

Yes her keys were left in the vehicle, but to be honest this is something I have done in the past for just a minute and got away with it.

It's a shame that we can no longer get away with leaving cars unlocked like they could get away with back in the day.

But it's just the way the world is and we all need to learn a lesson from this Maryborough mum's mistake.

It's a word of caution for all of us to be thinking about the potentialities of life.

RELATED: 5 tips on how to avoid your home being robbed

Police on the Fraser Coast are very good at getting this message across, dealing with this type of opportunistic theft on a regular basis.

But we need to help our authorities out by ALWAYS locking up, not matter what.

When I was interviewing the Maryborough mum who had her car stolen, it got me thinking, what if a child had jumped into the car, started the vehicle and took off causing a crash.

Imagine the implications with that scenario.

What are things like in your community? Can you trust your neighbourhood? Comment below or let me know at amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.