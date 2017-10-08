Good Samaritan leaves $10 notes along the Esplanade

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A WOMAN has left $160 worth of $10 notes along the Esplanade in Hervey Bay in the hopes of brightening someone's day.

The woman contacted the Chronicle anonymously because she'd noticed that only half the notes had been found over the past week.

She said she had seen people come close to finding them, but the people had failed to notice them as they walked by.

The woman said one of the notes had brushed a woman as she walked by a tree, but she didn't notice it.

"She must have thought it was a leaf," she said.

The notes can be found in parks and other areas along the Esplanade.

The woman said she used pegs and many of them were in trees.

She said she didn't have much money and sometimes struggled financially, but she wanted to do something kind of other people, so she saved the money in order to do the good deed.

On other occasions the woman said she had paid for a stranger's meal or leave money in a mum's purse while she was shopping.

The woman said she has beaten cancer twice and had other health struggles and that was what inspired her to try to help others.

"There's always someone worse off than me," she said.

"I'm not looking into the future, I want to live for now.

"We live in the most beautiful part of the world."

She said giving to others wasn't just about making other people feel good - it gave her a lift too.

"It makes you feel good," she said.

The woman saw two teenagers find a $10 note when she first put them along the Esplanade and was moved when she saw them report their find to a man at a cafe in case someone had lost their money.

After hearing the money had been pegged to the tree, the man told the girls it must have been left there for someone to find and the woman said she was delighted to see the girls order two milkshakes with the money they had found.

"That made my day," she said.

She said all she hoped was that the people who found the notes were inspired to do good things for others.