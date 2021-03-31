Menu
Kristie and Toby Jack outside their new business, TK Seafood in Torquay. Photo: Stuart Fast
Business

GOOD TIMING: New seafood business to open doors on Good Friday

Stuart Fast
31st Mar 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 1st Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A new seafood takeaway store is set to open its doors to Hervey Bay this Good Friday.

Toby and Kristie Jack have spent four months and many long nights working hard to bring TK Seafood to life on Torquay Esplanade.

Mr Jack said the business’ focus was on delivering fresh local seafood to customers.

“We love our seafood and we can offer the real deal to residents,” he said.

“We’re doing things a little differently … we’re doing a bit of UK spin to things like mushy peas, basically like a gravy or a sauce that you dip your fish into.

“We’ll also be doing your mussels, crabs, prawns, oysters and all the fish you can think of, local and fresh.”

Mrs Jack said it made sense to open a takeaway store along the Esplanade given its popularity with tourists and the events that were held along it.

Both agreed being so close to opening felt “surreal” and thanked their friends for helping them along their business journey.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be here today,” Mrs Jack said.

The couple encouraged people to come down to their shop on Good Friday for the official opening.

“We’re pretty stoked about it and we’re really looking forward to doing good business,” Mr Jack said.

