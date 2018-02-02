Menu
Goodger's mixed day: big crash, huge title victory

BEFORE: Dylan Goodger in the 125GB before the crash.
BEFORE: Dylan Goodger in the 125GB before the crash. Valerie Horton
Matthew McInerney
by

DYLAN Goodger's 125cc gearbox speedway kart slams into the Maryborough Speedway, the western Sydney driver helpless as his SKAA Speedway Karts Australian Championship hopes disappear in seconds.

Goodger's head narrowly misses the ground as the kart rolls, his body flung about in the seat at the mercy of momentum.

The Blacktown boy's national 125GB title campaign is over, the kart is destroyed, but he slowly emerges from the wreck.

"By the time I realised there was nothing I could do," Goodger told the Chronicle.

"I was a bit sore but I was all adrenalin. I didn't really feel it until a few hours afterwards."

It capped a mixed night for the 10-year speedway karts veteran, who won the 125cc non gearbox title on the same night.

"I was pretty happy with the non-gearbox races but the highs were wiped by the crash," Goodger said.

Goodger, a three-time A1 plate-holder, hopes to be back on track to contend the 125GB New South Wales State Titles next month, but he will do so in a brand new, rebuilt kart.

He is set to return to speedway this week.

He spent much of this week at doctor and dentist appointments, and will end the weekend with a race in the Legends class at Nowra Speedway, on NSW's south coast. 

He won the title ahead of Ray Goodger by nine seconds. Russell Williamson won the 125GB title.

SKAA Speedway Karts Australian Championships at Maryborough Speedway on January 27.   125cc GB: Russell Williamson   125cc NGB: Dylan Goodger   Junior Karts: Luke Geering   Junior Standard: Luke Geering   Modified: Jason Bisset   Outlaws: Jason Loft   Standard: Blake Hancock   Sub junior: Blaxx Caton and Jack Eddie  

