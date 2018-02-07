WATCH: Goody2Shoes are proud of their addiction

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

THEY are addicts and proud of it!

While performing on Scarness stage on Australia Day, it was clear members of the Goody2Shoes Cloggers were passionate about their dancing and adhered to the clogging code of 'dance, fun and friendship'.

Behind the stage preparing the group for their third public performance since forming a year ago was instructor and group founder Patti Koorneef, who has been clogging 22 years.

"We had a really great time and from what I gather people were enjoying it and a few joined in with the hand movements. It was well-received," Ms Koorneef said.

"We had a couple of inquiries after the performance as well, so hopefully we will attract a few people to our next class."

Tap dancing was MsKoorneef's passion as a child but later on in life she decided to find a form of dance that had no exams, no stress and no partner needed.

After discovering clogging in 1996 and introducing classes to Rockhampton, Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, the 64-year-old says she's "addicted" to the dance and its associated benefits.

Not to be confused with Dutch wooden shoes or blocked drains, she said the dance was great exercise for both the body and mind.

"It's a passion and once you start it's kind of like an addiction," she said.

"It's really good for preventing the onset of dementia and it's good to have the clogging family.

"It's all about dance, fun and friendship, and that's basically what they set out to do and achieve every week."

Ms Koorneef said Goody2Shoes was currently recruiting new dancers to take part in beginner classes starting in March.

She said clogging was suitable for everyone - men, women and children from the age of eight - with the best part being that you don't have to memorise every step.

"You don't have to learn the whole routine by heart like you would if you were tap dancing.

"Anyone is welcome to come and have a look and sit through the class."

Classes will be held on Wednesdays at the CWA Hall, Pulgul St, Urangan, and on Saturday at the Granville Hall, Cambridge St, Granville.

All you need is comfortable joggers or enclosed shoes. The first class is free and $10 per class thereafter.

For more information, phone Ms Koorneef on 0419763680 or email patti22@live.com.au.