A GOOTCHIE woman in her 60s has been transported to hospital after receiving a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics were called to a property on Bauple Woolooga Rd on Friday about 1.45pm after a witness said they saw the woman get bitten by a snake.

The woman was taken to Gympie hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics would not confirm if the woman had been bitten by a snake.