Gordie: Suck it up Broncos, the truth hurts

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 11: The Tigers players celebrate victory during the round five NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Wests Tigers at Suncorp Stadium on April 11, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 11: The Tigers players celebrate victory during the round five NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Wests Tigers at Suncorp Stadium on April 11, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The truth hurts.

Nobody likes hearing it.

But we all need to cop it sweet sometimes because it makes us better.

I've been told that I was a bench player at best, that I was part of a "Dad's Army".

I even got called the "Ageing Bull" not so long ago.

Rugby league is a tough sport for tough individuals. On and off the field.

Gorden Tallis stands by his criticism of the Broncos. Picture: Adam Head

You need a thick skin. You need to handle criticism. It comes with the pay cheque.

If you are scared of someone with a pen, microphone or an opinion. You are in the wrong game.

Go play marbles. Actually, that's disrespectful to marbles players.

I stand by everything I've said about the Broncos this season. And I haven't been the only ex-player with something to say either.

And here's the thing, we all came through the front door. We weren't sneaking around people's backs, sniping from the shadows.

We hit our targets in the chest, not the back.

Nobody is trying to drag the Broncos down either. Nobody who wore that jersey is enjoying the 1-4 start by Brisbane this season.

Nobody.

Gorden Tallis wipes away a tear after the Broncos lost a final in 2004. Picture: Darren England

We shed blood, sweat and tears for the Broncos and had great success along the way.

We want the club to have that same sort of success now and into the future. That sort of success is in the club's DNA.

Expectations are always high. Some clubs hope to play finals, when you are a Bronco, you know the demand on you is that you be a top four club and a premiership contender.

But when you get flogged the way they got flogged by the Roosters, you have to expect and cop criticism for the next week.

The Broncos have been a bit protected from that in the past. But not any more. More media cover the NRL than ever before so there is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

If you put in a shocker, you put yourself under the spotlight.

The Broncos were better against the West Tigers. Better but still not good enough. The Broncos know that too.

A lot has been said about the halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima who have come under plenty of fire.

But credit where it is due, they created some very good opportunities in the first half only for their teammates to bomb certain tries.

If Brisbane capitalise on those chances, it would have been a different story.

And while they opened the gate in the first 40 minutes, they failed to close it in the dying minutes.

Their game management just wasn't there when Brisbane were trying to set up for a field goal.

That set of six pretty much summed up what their critics - including me - have been talking about.

About how they are running players, not organisers. How they don't - and can't - take charge because it doesn't come naturally to them.

Darren Lockyer was the best late-game closer I played with. It came naturally to him. He had ice in his veins when a game was on the line.

The Broncos might need him to get down to training this week. There's no better person to learn from than the best.