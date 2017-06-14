Gorden Tallis offers up piece of State of Origin history

You could win this State of Origin jersey signed by Gorden Tallis.

HE'S a former Queensland captain, and now you can own a piece of league memorabilia from the Fox Sports commentator, Gorden Tallis.

We're giving you the chance to win a Tallis-signed Queensland jumper from the man who played 20 games for the Maroons.

And in even better news for Queensland supporters, Tallis is backing the mass changes made by the Maroons' selectors ahead of Origin game two.

The Maroons were blown off the park in the Origin opener, the 28-4 defeat, the largest by a Queensland side in Brisbane.

With the side facing an Origin series loss if they do not win game two in Sydney, coach Kevin Walters has made seven changes.

The clean-out is unlike Queensland, who are known for their loyalty and 'pick and stick' mentality - but Tallis says the changes are needed and have been a long time coming.

"It's been coming," Tallis said. "Everybody said it was at the eleventh hour - it was past midnight. The changes probably needed to be made.

"We were outplayed in game three last year, so (game one) isn't our first loss."

Meanwhile, here's how to win the Raging Bull's signed shirt. It's been framed and signed by the man who gave a decade of Maroons service, from 1993 to 2003.

To own this amazing piece of State of Origin memorabilia, enter online here