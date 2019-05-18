Menu
Gordonvale couple Krystal Hadley and Aaron Patteson.
Lifestyle

Wannabe bride’s failed leap of faith

by Grace Mason
18th May 2019 5:00 PM
KRYSTAL Hadley is a woman with her eyes on the prize - and a broken bone isn't going to get in the way.

The Gordonvale nursing student reckons she's been planning her wedding to partner Aaron Patteson for the past two years.

 

Gordonvale woman Krystal Hadley on crutches with a fractured foot after jumping for the bouquet at her partner's brother's wedding.
But if he still hadn't got the hint, she made it very well known - both publicly and painfully - at his brother's wedding in Toowoomba last weekend.

When the time came for the bouquet toss, the 19-year-old ripped off her shoes, made a beeline for the stage, pushed everyone else out of the way and leapt high in the air to claim her floral crown.

"I said 'girls, don't even bother because I'm going to get it'," Ms Hadley said.

"But my ankle went out and it didn't come back in.

"I said 'I think I've broken my foot'. The whole time I was holding on that bouquet."

Now sporting a moon boot on her fractured foot and a pair of crutches, the James Cook University student reckons electrical apprentice Mr Patteson may have got the hint.

