GORY STORY: Horror classic brought to life in Hervey Bay

GORY STORY: Taylor Dunn and Elliot Ashton taking on the roles of Lucy and Jonathan at Z-PAC's production of Dracula.

GORY STORY: Taylor Dunn and Elliot Ashton taking on the roles of Lucy and Jonathan at Z-PAC's production of Dracula. Aurora Pearce

IT'S a gory story of blood-curdling fear, gothic horror and vicious vampires.

Hervey Bay's ZPAC Theatre production of Dracula, directed by William McNulty, has hit the stage, scaring audiences since its opening night on October 11.

The show will go on every weekend, culminating in a terrifying performance on Halloween.

The result of three months of effort by the cast and crew, the fear-filled production features a strong ensemble cast of actors, plenty of action and frights, light and sound effects and top-notch make-up by Jenna Nicole-Lowe.

The show is directed by recent Fraser Coast Arts and Cultural Award winner Katanee Draheim, who is working on her sixth production for the year.

It follows Professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades Dr Seward, Jackson Douglas, Jonathan Harker and Lucy Westphall as they attempt to hunt down and destroy the profoundly evil Count Dracula.

With the help, or hindrance, of many other colourful characters, the doctor's assistant, Miss Sullivan, the caretaker Briggs, the crazed lunatic Renfield, newly turned vampire Mina Grant and Dracula's three beautiful brides, their task is not an easy one.

Sienna Edmondstone and Mal Faccio are also chilling playing the child vampire across alternating shows.

Tickets can be purchased from the ZPAC website zpactheatre.com or available at the door.

Tickets to the show will cost $27.50 for adults, $22 for concession holders and $16.50 for students.