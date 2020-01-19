Gossip guru Perez Hilton to intrude on jungle celebs

Perez Hilton is very clear about the job he has to do when he makes his debut as an intruder on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! tonight - attract eyeballs.

The US gossip reporter said that while becoming Australia's sweetheart would be a bonus, his priority is to increase ratings for the Channel 10 reality TV program, which opened two weeks ago to an audience of 980,000.

"My dream scenario would be to get out of the jungle and hear that I am Australia's new sweetheart, that would be delightful," Hilton told Sunday Confidential from the African jungle.

"But I am also realistic. More important to me than leaving the celeb experience and being Australia's sweetheart is leaving and knowing that I got a lot more people to tune in and watch.

"Hopefully I am able to help with ratings and hopefully I am able to help with social."

The phone call to star on the program came as a surprise to Hilton, who was approached last year before casting agents went cold.

They opted instead to go with rival gossip reporter Richard Reid, who Hilton last year dubbed a D-list version of himself.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 intruder Perez Hilton. Picture: Channel 10

"They reached out to me last year about doing it and asked me if I was interested and

I said 'I am interested, let's talk' and then they went cold on me," Hilton said.

Charlotte Crosby for I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here

"Then they ended up casting someone who was very similar to me. So now it is my turn."

While Hilton, who has 5.9 million Facebook followers, admits he hadn't heard of any of his camp mates - who include music theatre star Rhonda Burchmore, television personality

Myf Warhurst, comedians Nikki Osborne and Dilruk Jayasinha and YouTuber Tanya Hennessy - he is looking forward to stealing some airtime from reality contestants Ryan Gallagher and Charlotte Crosby.

"I feel like Charlotte and Ryan have been sucking way too much of the oxygen in the room and stealing way too much on-air time," he said.

"That is to the detriment to some of the other camp mates like Myf. I hear she is lovely but we haven't gotten that much time with her which is unfortunate."

Contestant Miguel Maestre with hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown. Picture: Channel 10

One topic that Hilton plans to be hugely vocal about is the recent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bombshell that they were stepping back from royal duties.

"I think one of the main reasons the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William never warmed to her was because they could see the writing on the wall," he said.

"They just knew that with Prince Harry marrying both an actor and an American that something like this was going to happen.

"If he had married a British actor or British whomever, that British woman would have

felt more of an allegiance to the crown and would have been respectful to the Queen. But Meghan Markle doesn't have that and we are at where we are at. "