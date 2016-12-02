Got bad phone reception? Your problem could get fixed

FRASER Coast residents should soon have better mobile coverage thanks new mobile base station being added to the region.

The development is part of the round 2 of the Liberal Nationals Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

New mobile phone base stations by Telstra or Optus will be added throughout the Wide Bay, including in Maaroom and Yerra.

The other sites are Boreen Point, Boreen Point West, Cinnabar, Pomona Kin Kin Road, Tansey and Windera.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien envisions a positive effect of the new towers on communication and services.

"The new base stations in Wide Bay were identified by people in the community who nominated black spot locations,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The extension of the mobile phone network to these areas will improve communications and assist locals, emergency services and visitors to our region.”